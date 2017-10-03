Students take over Eastbourne Arndale Centre

Nearly 1,000 students made the most of an exclusive shopping night at the Eastbourne Arndale Centre.

For two hours only, students had the centre to themselves to make the most of hundreds of one-night only offers, and enjoy exclusive entertainment including a bungee run, giant ball pit, live DJs, daleks, music, prizes and more.

Students enjoy the Eastbourne Arndale Centre shopping night

Eastbourne Arndale Centre Manager Bill Plumridge said, “This year’s Student Night went down a storm. The bungee run and giant ball pit proved a big attraction and there were some amazing offers for students at the start of term.”

The first six customers who spent £50 or more in Primark were awarded a £25 gift card and Top Shop, Blue Inc and Animal all offered 20 per cent off everything in store, while there was a 15 per cent discount in The Fragrance Shop, Select, The Perfume Shop and Truly Scrumptious.

Boots gave students a prize every half an hour and free goody bags were handed out if £35 or more was spent in the beauty hall. Free bags for life were on offer from Metro Bank at the event on Thursday (September 26).

The ball pit was packed with £10 gift cards to win for shops including Claire’s, Topshop and JD Sports, along with £25 Primark gift cards.