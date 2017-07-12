Students in Sussex - claim your TV licence refund

As students pack up and move home for the summer, TV Licensing is reminding students they may be entitled to extra holiday spending money in the form of a refund.

Since 1 April 2017, TV Licensing has changed the way refunds are calculated to make it easier for customers to apply.

This means more students will benefit from a refund as they can now claim for any full months left on their licence.

The latest figures from the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) shows that in the 2015/16 period there were 343,525 students in higher education across the South East.

If students bought their licence last October and moved out in May, they could receive a refund worth around £48.50.

In order to qualify, students need to be leaving their halls or rented accommodation and be moving to a licensed address.

Applying is simple and can be done online or over the phone.

Students need to have their TV Licence details to hand and evidence to show their licence is no longer needed, such as a copy of the end of their tenancy agreement.

Ben Craig, spokesperson for TV Licensing London and South East, said: “Applying for a refund is quick and easy and we encourage all students who are eligible to take advantage of it. It is important students buy a TV Licence at the earliest opportunity when starting university to take advantage of the flexible payment options available to them and avoid a fine of up to £1,000.”

A licence is needed for watching and recording live television and watching or downloading BBC programmes on iPlayer. This applies whether using a TV set, laptop, mobile or any other equipment.

Izzy Lenga, NUS Vice President (Welfare) said: “A TV Licence is valid for a whole year, so if students purchase a licence in October they can apply for a refund when the academic year has finished and they are no longer living in student accommodation. Many could end up saving some much needed cash as they go into the summer break.”

To arrange a refund or change address, simply visit: www.tvlicensing.co.uk/SouthEast, or call TV Licensing on 0300 790 6113.