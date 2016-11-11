Students hailed as Christmas heroes in Eastbourne

Students from the Construction Department at Sussex Downs College have been hard at work at Eastbourne Bandstand this week erecting the chalets for the popular Bandstand Christmas Market.

The market, which is being managed by EDEAL Enterprise Agency and Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce, will run from December 3-18 with 35 stalls covering both levels of the iconic Bandstand.

Luke Johnson, from Edeal Enterprise Agency, said, “It’s been fantastic to work alongside the incredible team at Sussex Downs College as they erect 25 of our chalet cabins this year. We can’t thank them enough.

“They have been out in the rain and the cold and have worked so incredibly hard to make sure we are on schedule to welcome our guests. Their professionalism has been a real credit to the College.”

College Principal Mike Hopkins said, “I walk past the Bandstand every day, so it’s a real sense of pride to me that our students are so heavily involved this year in such a key attraction to the town. Not only is this a brilliant hands-on experience for our students, but it’s incredibly rewarding to be giving back to the community.

“The College is really involved in Christmas this year at the Bandstand, with other departments taking over one of the chalets. So you’ll see some unique gifts and treats which have all been made by some of our fantastically talented students.”

Luke said, “This year, the market is a celebration of Sussex. With many of our traders based locally, we’ve also got live entertainment from local bands, musicians and community groups.”

