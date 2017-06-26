Strictly stars set to perform in Eastbourne

Stars of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing will perform in Eastbourne next month.

Kevin and Karen Clifton will dance at The Grand Hotel on July 12 raising money for children’s charity Variety.

The black-tie event will include a Q & A session with the celebrity couple, along with dinner, cocktails, a charity auction and ballroom dancing.

The evening, hosted by Adger Brown, will also have live musical performances from X-Factor finalist and West End star Andrew Newey.

The event starts at 6pm and guests are reminded to bring their dancing shoes as no stilettoes are allowed on the dance floor.

Tickets cost £85 including a pre-dinner bellini reception a three-course meal and dancing.

To book visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/evening-with-karen-and-kevin-clifton-for-variety-the-childrens-charity-no209259-tickets-32595883164