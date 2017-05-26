Strictly Come Dancing stars head for Eastbourne

Two Strictly Come Dancing stars are visiting the town to throw a sparkling evening for charity.

Husband and wife Kevin and Karen Clifton will be putting on one of their dance spectaculars in aid of Variety, the children’s charity.

The event will be the culmination of their countrywide tour and will also be made extra special as they will be celebrating their wedding anniversary.

What promises to be an evening of ballroom magic is taking place at The Grand Hotel, King Edward’s Road, on Wednesday, July 12.

The glamorous black tie event will start with a Bellini cocktail reception at 6pm and goes on to a three-course dinner and entertainment before the main event.

Singer Andrew Newey and comedian Adger Brown will be joining the evening’s star-studded entertainment line-up, with Mr Brown hosting. There will also be an auction with incredible prizes up for grabs – including holidays in the Caribbean – as well as a Strictly Mastermind Dance Quiz.

Then the evening will culminate in a spectacular dance by Kevin and Karen on a professional dance floor. Guests will be able to ask the couple questions in a Q&A.

All proceeds on the night will go to Variety and all working on the night will be volunteers.

The event is for Variety and is not affiliated with Strictly Come Dancing.

Variety helps disadvantaged children by providing practical help (such as access-friendly transport called Sunshine Coaches, wheelchairs and specialist equipment) and memorable childhood experiences. For more information about the charity, visit www.variety.org.uk

The glamorous evening has a black tie dress code but guests are asked not to bring their stilettos on the dance floor.

To book a ticket or for more information about the event, visit www.varietydinnerdance.eventbrite.co.uk