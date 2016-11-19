Storm Angus to hit Sussex with 80mph gusts tomorrow

The Met Office has upgraded to an amber weather warning with severe winds from Storm Angus hitting Sussex tomorrow.

Angus is the first named storm of autumn 2016, and is expected to sweep through south-eastern England bringing some very strong south-westerly winds and heavy rain to affected parts through Sunday morning.

Looking at the development of the low-pressure system, on Friday morning (November 18) the Met Office issued a Yellow warning for Sunday morning for strong winds and heavy rain, from Dorset to Suffolk.

But today Met Office forecasters issued an upgraded Amber warning for severe gales for a stretch of south-eastern England from the Isle of Wight to Kent. The issuing of the amber warning has triggered the naming of Storm Angus.

The amber warning is effective from 2am on Sunday until 11 on Sunday, while the yellow weather warning is from 12am until 3pm.

The Met Office, which is warning that gusts of 70-80 mph are possible in exposed coastal locations within the Amber warning area, is advising there will be likely disruption to transport and power supplies and some damage to buildings.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Andy Page, said: “Storm Angus is developing rapidly and will move northeast across southern and southeast England during Sunday morning. Southerly then southwesterly gales are likely with storm force winds developing over the English Channel and affecting some coastal districts. Very squally showers are also expected such that isolated gusts of 70-75 mph are also possible further inland in the Amber warning area.”

The Name Our Storms programme is co-ordinated by the Met Office and Met Éireann, the Irish met service.

A pilot project began last year, and Storm Angus marks the first storm of the second year of the project.

