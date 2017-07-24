Store aids disabled charity

Waitrose customers were surprised to see a Shetland pony on the forecourt of the Old Town Eastbourne branch.

Sonny, a 14-year-old Shetland cross, was there to received a cheque for £300 on behalf of Sussex charity Riding for the Disabled donated by the store’s Community Matters scheme and was happy to chomp on carrots and pose for selfies with the crowd for charity.

Riding for the Disabled, which is based at Fairlight, encourages adults, children and home-schooled children with a variety of disabilities including autism, cerebral palsy and MS to engage with horses and gain confidence from riding and working with them at an affordable cost in a professional, experienced and welcoming environment, while having fun.

Course director Sacha Cameron-Clarke said: “Riding improves posture and core stability. It offers an opportunity to regain confidence, mobility and freedom ”

