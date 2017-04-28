Step on it – and make your way to Magnificent Motors

Magnificent Motors returns to Eastbourne’s Western Lawns this weekend (April 29 and 30) after a record breaking year of entries for the vintage vehicle show.

More than 1,000 vintage vehicles will rev their way into Eastbourne for the free classic car extravaganza, including James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5, courtesy of event sponsors A-Plan Insurance.

This year’s event is set to be the biggest and best yet, seeing more vintage owners securing a spot on the Western Lawns than ever before.

The owners of classic cars, motorbikes and buses have entered to showcase their pride and joy across the weekend, with more than 20,000 visitors set to catch the displays open from 11am-5pm. Visitors will want to grab a prime spot on the sunny seafront to watch as the Parade of Motors accelerates its way from Royal Parade to the Western Lawns at 10am both mornings. Cavalcading along the seafront will be a 1913 Wolseley Torpedo Phaeton and a phenomenal 1975 Lamborghini Urraco amongst hundreds of other mint condition classics.

Eastbourne Borough Council Director of Tourism and Enterprise, Phil Evans said, “We’ve seen an incredible amount of interest in this year’s event, with a record number of entrants wanting to be a part of the nostalgic weekend.

“It’s always a fantastic time for the whole family with so much to see and do. Come along and watch as Eastbourne’s seafront steps back in time to celebrate all things vintage!”

Sponsoring Magnificent Motors this year is A-Plan Insurance which will be showcasing the iconic Aston Martin DB5 as featured in the James Bond hit movie, Skyfall. To celebrate its sponsorship of the festival, it will be running an exclusive competition to win a miniature replica ride-on Aston Martin for kids.

Magnificent Motors attracts more than 40 car clubs from across Sussex and further afield.