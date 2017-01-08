Step back in time for fundraiser

Tickets are now on sale for the Mayor of Eastbourne’s Edwardian Eastbourne Charity Ball in aid of her two chosen charities of the year.

The Mayor’s annual fundraiser takes place at the Winter Garden on March 3, (6.30pm arrival for 7pm dinner).

There will be performances from EODS and magician Kris Singh, as well as a raffle, silent auction, photo booth and dancing to the tunes of local band Tempo One.

A delicious three course meal with a glass of Prosecco on arrival is included in the ticket price of just £45 per person, or a discounted rate of £400 for a table of 10. The dress code for the evening is optional Edwardian dress or black tie.

The Mayor of Eastbourne, Councillor Pat Hearn, said, “We are going to have lots of fun with great food, entertainment and dancing so I warmly invite you to come along - and bring your friends and family too!

“All money raised will go to two fantastic causes that I passionately support and hope to raise as much money as possible for during this year.”

The two charities are Refuge, which helps women and children affected by domestic violence, and The Eastbourne Open Award Centre for the Duke of Edinburgh Award. To book call 415020 or email mayorsoffice@eastbourne.gov.uk.