Steampunk returns to glitz-up Eastbourne seafront

The weird and wonderful delights of steampunk are back on Eastbourne seafront this weekend.

Spanning from the Wish Tower slopes to the Bandstand, the free Steampunk Festival aims to astound, dazzle, entertain and delight visitors of all ages, from 10am to 5pm both days.

The evening of the Saturday (September 9) will host an adults-only night’s entertainment featuring music, dancing, burlesque and more.

Steampunk means many different things to many different people. To some it is a fashion, style of dress, a persona. To others it is art, craft, design, even a complete lifestyle. Steampunk comes in many different styles. For some it’s all top hats, tailcoats, goggles and gears; for others it’s pith helmets, khaki jackets, and moustaches; for others still it’s lab coats, gadgets, magnifying glasses and mad inventions.

Steampunk has been incorporated into movies, music, literature and art, even the gaming world, and is gathering a substantial following and fanbase in all of these things.

Over-18s can buy tickets for the Steampunk ball at the Under Ground Theatre for £15 by emailing steampunktickets@gmail.com

For more information, visit www.steampunkfestival.co.uk