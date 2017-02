Age Concern Eastbourne will be holding an event to advise people on how to stay warm and save money.

The event will take place at the Venton Centre, Junction Road, on February 16 and February 17 to coincide with Fuel Poverty Awareness Day.

The event will be from 1.30pm to 4.30pm on both days and will include advice on energy grants, switching suppliers and benefits advice.

Call Rowena Reeve on 01323 749854 for further information.