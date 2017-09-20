Star Wars villains on show at Eastbourne’s biggest ever Wyntercon

A life-sized Jabba the Hutt, dinosaurs, and the creatures of Labyrinth are among the marvels on display at what promises to be the biggest Wyntercon yet.

One of the most iconic monsters from Star Wars will be available as a unique family photo opportunity at the event on the weekend of October 7-8.

The award-winning charity bonanza is back in a new venue at Princes Park in a tent the size of four Olympic swimming pools, and with the theme of ‘Monsters and Heroes’.

There will be a galaxy of TV and film stars, authors, steampunk activities, a huge cosplay competition and a plethora of creative workshops – all making Wyntercon a magical family event.

The giant slug will be appearing alongside dinosaurs, including walking baby T-Rex Dave (who, organisers assure, won’t eat children –unless told to do so by his handler).

And Dugg J Daynes, who has been a ‘monster maker’ for 37 years, will be exhibiting his designs inspired by the David Bowie-starring ‘80s fantasy Labyrinth.

Now in a far larger, completely undercover venue, organisers are proud to announce its greatly enlarged activities area and more than 90 stalls.

Wyntercon Foundation’s Andy Kybett said, “We feel it is important to provide people with local access to exciting cultural activities usually held only in major cities, such as costume play and creative workshops and help promote more creative opportunities generally.

“We also recognise many local artists struggle for recognition in the industry and require support in assessing their work, networking opportunities and guidance on career development. This event will allow us to aid local artists by offering free portfolio reviews and advice by industry leaders invited to the event.

“The Wyntercon Foundation will be running a variety of workshops covering a wide range of materials and subject matter. From costume planning and design, to hands-on clay modelling and painting, art portfolio reviews, various children’s activities, original art creation, fanzine publishing, and many more.”

For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.wyntercon.com