Stagecoach to run some buses in Eastbourne on Boxing Day – for first time

Stagecoach bus services will run in Eastbourne on Boxing Day for the first time this year.

The bus operator has published timetables for the popular ‘Loop’ and 1/1A bus routes that will run throughout the day.

Those wanting to join the revels at the Bandstand or indulge in the Boxing Day sales can get around town on a special half hourly 1/1A service.

The bus route runs from Willingdon Trees and Hamlands via Old Town or the District General Hospital into town and then out via Seaside to Langney shops and Shinewater.

There’ll also be a special ‘Loop’ service running every hour, bringing people from Hampden Park and Langney Point into town.

Philip Norwell, managing director of Stagecoach South East, said, “We recognise that many people don’t want to get the car out and drive on Boxing Day, but still want to go shopping, attend special events or visit friends and relatives.

“Some people also need to get to work, so this year we’ve decided to give people the opportunity to take the easy option and travel by bus.”

The company are expecting more people to opt for its new mobile tickets this Christmas.

Customers will benefit from the convenience of using the Stagecoach Bus App to instantly buy and download day tickets to their smartphone without the need for cash on the bus.

Festive bus times and Boxing Day timetables are available to view online at www.stagecoachbus.com or by picking up a leaflet on the bus.