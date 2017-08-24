St Catherine’s College jumping for joy over GCSES

St Catherine’s College pupils and teachers are ‘delighted’ with this year’s GCSE results.

In English Language, Literature and Maths around 70 per cent of pupils achieved a ‘standard pass’ with close to half securing the new ‘strong pass’ in each subject; the combined measure was 64 per cent.

A schoo spokesperson said, “We value the success of our broad curriculum where over 90 per cent of our pupils achieved A*-C in Religious Studies, Art, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Statistics; with a 100% A*-C pass rate in the vocational subjects of Motor Vehicle and Early Years.”

Mark Talbot, principal, added, “We are extremely proud of the hard work and dedication of our staff and pupils.

“Particular congratulations to our Head Boy Luke Herring who achieved the highest, new grade 9 in both Maths and English within 12 A*A grades; top performing girls Helena Jeffery, Rachel Morgan and Ella Vieweg-Avery achieved 11 A*A grades; and Thomas Finn, Mohammed Akbar, Sarah D’Souza, Scott Jeffery, Nathan Le Poidevin, Shannon Townsend, Joe Panama and Lauren Seagrief who all achieved 8 or more A*A grades.”