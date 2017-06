Around 30 guests enjoyed a special screening of the hit movie Mrs. Doubtfire, to showcase a new community space at the Tesco Extra store in Eastbourne.

The store invited members of the local Wednesday Lunch Club to the store’s new community space, to enjoy a film of their choice.

Guests were also treated to a special afternoon tea which included, tea, fresh cakes and scones served on vintage china.

Tesco also provided transport to the event.