Spate of vehicle crime in Langney

Police are appealing for witnesses following a number of reported thefts from vehicles in the north Langney area of Eastbourne.

There have been around eight reports in the last four weeks in various locations including Snowdon Close, Cheviot Close, Grampian Close, Mendip Avenue and Carroll Walk, said police.

Items ranging from jewellery to cash, clothing and electrical items have been stolen and in the majority of cases they have either been left on display and/or the vehicles have not been locked.

Sergeant Julian Williams said, “I would ask anyone who has seen any suspicious behaviour in the area over the last few weeks to please get in touch.

“You can do that by reporting via the Sussex Police website.”

If you have any information or have witnesses suspicious beahviour in the area please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk

You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.

There are a number of things you can do to help keep your vehicle secure, including the three ‘C’s – say police:

CLEAR your valuables and personal belongings from vehicle ensuring nothing is in view that would encourage someone to break in and steal them.

CLICK your remote locking key fob to lock and secure the vehicle.

CHECK that you have followed these steps to make sure it is secure.

You can also find more crime prevention advice here at www.sussex.police.uk/advice/protect-your-home-and-belongings/vehicle-crime/.