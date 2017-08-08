Spate of Eastbourne Lifeboat rescues caused by mechanical failure

Eastbourne’s all-weather lifeboat helped the coastguard assist three boats this weekend, all of which had mechanical failure.

The all-weather lifeboat Diamond Jubilee was called for support by HM Coastguard with a rescue at 3pm on Saturday August 5.

At 1.30pm on Sunday August 6, crews were called out to help two more boats, according to a spokesperson for the crew.

The lifeboat also responded to two calls for assistance from boats with engine failure on Wednesday last week.

Eastbourne Lifeboat’s community safety officer Terry Colbran is urging all boaters to check their vessel is adequately maintained and remember the RNLI’s top tips before going to sea.

The tips are: Always wear a life jacket, check engine and fuel levels, always tell someone your intended route, carry a means of calling for help and check weather and tides before leaving.