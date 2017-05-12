Sparkling sponsor for coveted Eastbourne awards

One of town’s top retailers has been announced this week as the headline sponsor of the Eastbourne Business Awards.

Jeweller Ashley Pugh continues to invest heavily in his successful shops and his business will now take centre stage at The Grand Hotel on Friday, November 3, for the annual event organised by the Eastbourne Herald and Johnston Press.

That is the day when companies large and small will gather again for a lunchtime event that celebrates the very best of Eastbourne business.

“We are proud to be involved as headline sponsor of an event that recognises excellence across the business sector,” said Mr Pugh, whose own success story includes Brufords in Cornfield Road along with Pandora and Inspired at Brufords.

“This comes at an exciting time for us, too, as we continue to develop and grow along with a dramatically-changing Eastbourne town centre.”

Category sponsors are now also sought for the event along with nominations for the coveted awards. Any type of business within the Herald circulation area can enter by self nomination or by nominating another business.

For further information or to discuss opportunities, please visit www.jpsouthevents.co.uk/events/category/business, or contact Zelda Reeves on 01243 534159 or Denise Greaves on 077 1147 4668. Alternatively email denise.greaves@jpress.co.uk