Sovereign Shines for local RNLI this Christmas season

Sovereign Harbour is lighting up for the festive season to raise money for Eastbourne RNLI.

This Christmas, The Waterfront businesses, Premier Marinas, the Berth Holders’ Association and the local harbour community have all got together in an effort to make Sovereign Harbour shine for charity.

Organisers are calling the fundraiser Sovereign Shines and the idea is to try and light-up as many waterfront businesses, boats and properties in and around the harbour as possible with festive Christmas lights.

This Christmas lights effort is all in aid of the local RNLI lifeboat based at the marina.

So far more than 35 boats and properties have registered to enter Sovereign Shines and there will be a final judging and presentation evening this weekend on Saturday (December 17).

Various prizes, donated by all the sponsors, will be presented to the winners of the many categories including best boat, best balcony and best lights overall.

The prizes will be presented by Paul Metcalfe, the new Sovereign Harbour councillor.

The presentation event will be a community event with various Disney characters out and about shaking the bucket and posing for pictures at The Waterfront from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

The public are invited to join in the Sovereign Shines campaign by visiting The Waterfront any evening to view the lights and to make a donation to the RNLI lifeboat in one of the various charity buckets available in any of the cafes, bars, restaurants and businesses.

This is the first time the businesses and berth holders have organised this event but it is hoped, that this will be the inaugural Sovereign Shines which will grow annually to become a major charity celebration in Eastbourne.

To find out more about the event or the special Christmas and New Year events at the bars and restaurants visit www.eastbourneharbour.com