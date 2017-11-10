Sovereign Harbour dog walkers told to keep pets on leads or face a fine

Dog walkers in Sovereign Harbour must now keep their pets on a lead or risk receiving a fine.

Following consultation, Eastbourne Borough Council is now implementing the new Public Space Protection Order (PSPO), which applies to walkways around the area.

After residents were consulted over the changes the new rules have come in force. Breaching the order could result in a fine of between £75 and £1,000.

PSPOs are measures councils use to tackle ‘anti-social behaviour’.

For more information, visit www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/pspo