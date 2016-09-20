Southern to restore full Seaford rail service next week

A full train service between Seaford and Brighton will be reinstated next week, Southern Railway confirmed this morning (September 20).

Speaking earlier today, a Southern spokesman confirmed the full, half-hourly timetable will return on Monday, September 26.

The line, which also serves Newhaven and Bishopstone, had been replaced by buses between Lewes and Seaford for 12 weeks after Southern introduced its reduced timetable on July 11.

Alex Foulds, Southern’s passenger services director, said: “The replacement of many of the Seaford trains with buses was understandably hard-felt by the local community and we’re sorry for the hassle and inconvenience to everyone the reduced timetable caused, brought on by the RMT’s futile industrial action over small changes we are making to working practices. We are pleased now to be able to restore the town’s full service from Monday next week.

“We made a commitment at the start of the month to restore the full timetable of services incrementally and we’re on track to deliver on that promise and in the coming weeks other services will be back too.

“We are moving forward with our plans to improve customer services on board our trains which will deliver enhanced benefits to customers. We already have over 70 staff in the new on-board roles and the reaction from passengers has been excellent.”

The possibility of rail services returning on Monday was first raised by Lewes and Seaford MP Maria Caulfield earlier this month, but Southern did not confirm the date until this morning.

Speaking at the time, Ms Caulfield said she had been working with the Department of Transport and Southern to restore the service as soon as possible. Ms Caulfield said normal service is expected to return to the rest of the network by October 24.

At the time, she said: "I am delighted with this news, which has been a long time coming, particularly for my constituents in Seaford and Newhaven.

“I would like to assure everyone within my constituency that I remain committed to seeing this announcement through to fruition, and will continue to monitor the service that Southern provides.

“A reliable rail service within this constituency and across the South East plays a vital role within so many areas of our day to day lives, and I mean to ensure that an incident like the one that so many of us have witnessed in recent months can never again take place.”

