Southern Rail arrangements for Brighton Marathon

Southern Rail will be closing Preston Park station until 12pm on the day of the Brighton Marathon, Sunday April 9.

The rail company said the decision was made for the ‘safety and comfort of passengers and staff’.

Network Rail engineering work will be taking place on Sunday between Battersea Park and Balham, and between Selhurst and Purley. This means that Southern will be running a reduced service between Victoria and Brighton.

A Southern spokesperson said, “The Marathon event takes place over the whole weekend with activities all day on Saturday 8th.

“Passengers are advised that Southern and Thameslink services are likely to be busier than usual on trains going to/from Brighton station.

“Despite an RMT strike taking place on Saturday, Southern expects to be running a near normal service to and from Brighton station.”Information about engineering work and train times is available from National Rail Enquiries on 08457 48 49 50 and on the National Rail website at www.nationalrail.co.uk.