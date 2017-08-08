Songs of Praise being recorded in Eastbourne

Songs of Praise is coming to Eastbourne Bandstand later this month.

The popular BBC One Sunday worship programme will be recorded at the seafront landmark between noon and 3pm on Saturday, August 12.

Tickets are available by calling 07704202409.

For those wanting to perform at the event, send your name, the name of your church or choir and the number of people taking part to SOPcongregations@avantimedia.tv