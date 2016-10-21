Smoke from Russian warships seen from Eastbourne seafront

Smoke from Russian warships passing through the English Channel has been spotted from Eastbourne seafront today (Friday, october 21).

The smoke, seen at around 2.30pm, was not caused by a fire but is exhaust fumes from the vessels.

A spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said, “The smoke seen is part of the Russian fleet heading towards the Mediterranean. There is no fire, it’s just exhaust fumes. There is an awful lot of smoke. The best place to see it now would be Beachy Head.”

He said that when the smoke was spotted, the RNLI got in touch with Dover Coastguard which said it had received multiple 999 calls because of it.

A flotilla of Russian vessels is being shadowed by Royal Navy ships as the Ministry of Defence said it would be “man-marking the convoy every step of the way” while near UK waters.

A Russian tug, believed to be in convoy with the task force, entered the Channel first off the coast near Ramsgate at around 8am this morning.

The ships are within international waters and the Russian vessels – including the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov are believed to be heading to the eastern Mediterranean.

It is the only carrier in the Russian navy and can carry more than 50 aircraft. Its weapons systems include anti-ship cruise missiles.

