Small businesses ‘heart and soul’ of Eastbourne economy, says MP

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell made whistle-stop visits to a host of retailers in the town as part of the Small Business Saturday initiative.

The grassroots, non-commercial UK-wide event helps promote the contribution of small businesses to the economy and encourages consumers to shop locally.

Mrs Ansell visited Federation of Small Businesses members in Albert Parade including Caffe Corro, Mini Madam and Mini Gent, Rainbow Carpets, Focus, which sells kitchens and bathrooms, plus Greens the grocers and Trident Fish Restaurant and Takeaway, which is making a huge investment in the parade to create greater seating space for its award-winning venture.

“Small businesses are the heart and soul of the economy in Eastbourne and on Small Business Saturday I was pleased to meet with local FSB leaders to talk about our shared campaigns and spend time with traders in Albert Parade to talk about their businesses and the opportunities and challenges ahead,” the MP said.

“It was also vitally important to support this annual event and encourage more people to think about supporting their local retailers and producers.”

