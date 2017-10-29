SLIDESHOW: Zombies hoards take over Eastbourne town centre

The walking dead were back to lurch through Eastbourne’s streets yesterday (Saturday).

The event, organised by the Eastbourne unLtd Chamber Of Commerce, welcomed all manner of zombies – from dead brides and ghouls to zombie nurses and lumberjacks – to lurch in a zombie precession led by Styx Drummers.

Zombie Walk in Eastbourne. Photo by Jon Rigby

The crawl started from the Crown and Anchor at 3pm and ended in the town centre.

Spectators were also treated to a zombie flash mob – with Thriller vibes – at various locations en route, including outside TJ Hughes and at Bankers Corner, organised by Cheryl Cooper of Cherry Dance.

All photos by Jon Rigby.