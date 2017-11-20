SLIDESHOW: Winter festival returns to Eastbourne

A sea of lanterns wound their way through Eastbourne at the weekend.

For the last three weeks, Boho Winter Light Festival ran workshops with Primary Schools, Cubs and the community to make lanterns, bugs and accessories ready for the Lantern Parade in the town centre.

Eastbourne BoHo Winter light festival (Photo by Jon Rigby)

It travelled to the sound of live Samba, along Terminus Road and the promenade to Leaf Hall Community Arts Centre on Saturday (November 18).

The town was treated to live music, including 50 singers from ‘Rock Choir’ and Sam Hughes – the UKs youngest Elton John Tribute – as well as food, drink, children’s rides, stalls, a fire juggler, stilt walker and a Woodland Grotto.

Organiser Jacqui Stewart said, “This is our fourth year and more than 350 children made bugs and lanterns for the Lantern Parade.”

This project receives funding from Devonshire West Big Local. For more information visit www.bohoevents.com