SLIDESHOW: Eastbourne pays its respects for Remembrance Sunday

Eastbourne paid its respects to those fallen in conflict at the weekend.

The town came together yesterday (Remembrance Sunday) to remember and honour those who courageously fought, having either suffered or lost their lives fighting for their country.

Eastbourne Remembrance service. Photo by Mark Dimmock

Beginning with a parade from the Arndale Centre, standard bearers and contingents included organisations such as 4 Platoon B (Royal Sussex) Company 3 Princess of Wales’ Royal Regiment, The Rotary Clubs, St John’s Ambulance and Police Cadets who all united for the march.

Accompanied by the Mayor and the Civic Party, a service was conducted by Father David Charles at the War Memorial, with Orders of Service distributed by the Rotary Club of Eastbourne.

Two minutes’ silence at 11am was followed by the Last Post being played by a representative from The Salvation Army Citadel Band and the official placement of the wreaths.

Photos by Mark Dimmock.