Skating stars Torvill and Dean hold secret Eastbourne training session

Members of Eastbourne Homes Central & Archery Area Panel awarded full marks to ice skaters Torvill and Dean when they visited a secret training session at Skateworld.

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are best known for winning a gold medal at the 1984 winter Olympics in Sarajevo for their performance of Bolero.

The pair are currently in rehearsals for pantomime in Bristol and practised on roller skates at Skateworld in Maple Road every day last week.

Torvill and Dean agreed to meet the Area Panel members as they had donated £7,000 to Skateworld to fund protective panelling to go around the outside of the rink.

Christopher Dean came back to the UK from his home in Colorado to practise, while Jayne lives locally and is a regular at Skateworld with her children.

Eastbourne Homes Central & Archery Area Panel Chair Ruth Bevilacqua said, “This is the first time I’ve visited Skateworld and I’m very impressed. I’m also delighted that Torvill and Dean allowed us to come in and interrupt them during training for Cinderella.

“The Area Panel agreed to donate the money because it’s a community facility which can be used by local children and those from farther afield. Skating helps with fitness, reduces anti-social behaviour and promotes a healthy lifestyle,” Ruth said.

Skateworld director Colin Dowding added, “We needed the funding from the Area Panel to enable us to be recognised and move forwards. The surround means that hockey players’ pucks don’t leave the rink and hit spectators. It’s led to us running small leagues here.

“We have many Eastbourne Homes residents who are using the facilities and groups such as Families for Autism regularly visit. And to now have Torvill and Dean practising for pantomime is a great endorsement, too.”