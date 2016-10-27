Sing-along exercise on offer in Eastbourne

Sing-along fitness sessions are among a number of unique exercise classes on offer in Eastbourne this autumn.

Sport Eastbourne, the council-run sports service, is encouraging people to get ahead of the game and take part one of its classes and say discovering a new talent, competing against friends or working on beating personal targets has never been easier.

Three of its facilities - in Shinewater, Hampden Park and Cavendish Sports Centres - offer gym facilities as well as unique classes like the singalong exercise class ‘Swoove’ or challenging ‘Insanity’ classes, while Eastbourne Sports Park includes a state of the art Athletics Track, 3G Pitch and a large arena Sports Hall with LTA accredited tennis centre.

A spokesman for Sports Eastbourne said: "With Team GB’s golden success in the Rio 2016 Olympics, there is more motivation than ever to follow in the footsteps of local sporting heroes such as Johanna Konta. With over 50 exercise classes to choose from and 4 locations, there is an athlete waiting to be unleashed in everybody.

"Classes like ‘Clubbercise’ offer a fun dance workout with glow sticks and disco lights, while more traditional Kickboxing and Circuit Training are also available. Popular Spinning classes run at Hampden Park Sports Centres 4 times a week with brand new high powered indoor bikes to cycle along to the latest tunes on."

Several of the the council's facilities also offer specialised services. Shinewater Sports Centre specialises in over 50s activities, with walking netball, pickle ball, table tennis and badminton while little athletes can enjoy friendly tournaments in Little Tekkers Football at Hampden Park Sports Centre.

Eastbourne Borough Council Director of Tourism and Enterprise, Phil Evans said “Sport Eastbourne offers a brilliant service which is great value for money. With their unique classes and facilities, there’s a reason for everybody to get active.”

Sport Eastbourne also offers OFSTED registered Play Schemes throughout the school holidays, for children aged between four and 12.

Details and times for adult classes, venue hire information and membership information can be found on the Sport Eastbourne website. Visit www.SportEastbourne.com or call 01323 509859.

