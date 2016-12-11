Shops court votes for best dressed windows

Wealden District Council is asking for locals to get into the Christmas spirit and pick their favourite in the 2016 Streets Ahead Best Dressed Christmas Window Competition.

Councillor Roy Galley, Cabinet member for Economic Development, said, “Votes are already pouring in but please take a couple of minutes to admire the hard work and dedication that people have put in as well as picking the one that you think should win. Why not show your appreciation by doing some of your Christmas shopping on the local high street? There are excellent shops throughout the district as well as free parking in Wealden car parks.”

Residents have until December 16 to cast their vote by going to the Wealden District Council Facebook page – www.facebook.com/wealden - and ‘liking’ their favourite entry in the Streets Ahead Best Dressed Christmas Window Competition 2016 photo album. The album can be found by clicking on ‘photos’ then ‘albums’.

There’s still time to pick up a Wealden Christmas events flyer which lists festive events in the run up to Christmas. Available at your local town or parish council office, the Wealden District Council offices, or by emailing the Community and Regeneration team on regeneration@wealden.gov.uk or by phoning 01892 602886 or 01892 602757.