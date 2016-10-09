Shopmobility Scooters worth £12,000 donated

Four new mobility scooters worth £12,000 have been donated to Eastbourne Shopmobility from Sussex Freemasons.

The scooters, supplied by the Weald Mobility Care Centre, were presented to the charity by Victor Heal from Sussex Freemasons.

The donation takes the number of manual and electric scooters available for hire to 24 in total. It is the third donation by Sussex Freemasons who last gave six scooters to the charity in 2014.

