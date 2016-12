One of the familiar faces from BBC’s smash hit television show Sherlock will be starring in a show at the Devonshire Park Theatre next year.

Amanda Abbington, who plays John Watson’S wife Mary Morstan – opposite her real-life partner Martin Freeman – is taking the lead role in Abigail’s Party.

The Mike Leigh classic will be on from March 20-25 before it transfers to the West End.

For more information about the play, or to book tickets, call 412000 or go to eastbournetheatres.co.uk