Seven-year-old wins games console in design competition

A seven-year-old boy from Eastbourne was extremely pleased to win the Nintendo Switch games console he had been hoping to own, his grandmother has said.

George Palfreyman, who is autistic, won first prize by designing an original outfit for a Lego character.

George’s grandmother Pauline Bond, who lives in Polegate, said, “He was absolutely made up. He just couldn’t believe it.”

George’s Mum Kelli was also delighted that her son had managed to win the Nintendo Switch, as he had been talking about wanting the expensive games console which costs almost £300.

The popular Nintendo Switch, which was released in March this year, sells for £279.99 brand new, according to the game company’s website.

George entered the competition run by children’s television channel Cartoon Network in which young viewers were asked to design a new costume for a Lego character.

George’s grandmother said he had decided to enter on his own but had never expected to win a prize.

She said, “He’s really into Lego and always on the computer.

“As soon as we get him a new game, he understands it immediately.

“None of us could believe it. We were all really pleased,” she said.