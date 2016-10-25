Section of Eastbourne town centre road to be closed for work on sewer

Essential sewer work is about to begin in Carlisle Road opposite the Congress Theatre and the Winter Garden.

This involves diverting a sewer ahead of major work on Eastbourne Borough Council’s Devonshire Quarter redevelopment starting in January 2017.

The work will start on Monday, October 31, and is expected to last eight weeks. It is being undertaken by Cappagh Browne, contractors appointed by Southern Water which is responsible for overseeing the diversion.

The section of Carlisle Road between College Road and Compton Street will be closed for the duration of the work and permanently thereafter when, in the short term it will become a site compound for the Devonshire Park contractor and in 2019 it will be transformed into a new plaza.

Every effort will be made to keep any noise and disturbance to a minimum.

The transformation of Devonshire Park into a first class sporting, cultural and conferencing venue known as Devonshire Quarter got underway earlier this month with the start of substantial improvements to the international tennis centre.

The £44 million investment will also see the listed buildings of the Congress Theatre, Winter Garden and Devonshire Park Theatre restored to their former glory, the creation of a new topflight conference venue and dramatic public realm enhancements.