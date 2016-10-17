Search for Roman villa begins on Eastbourne seafront

The search for a Roman villa on Eastbourne seafront got underway this morning (Monday, October 17).

The archaeological dig is taking place at the Carpet Gardens where experts hope to discover evidence of something spectacular.

The Heritage Eastbourne team believe the villa might rival the famed Fishbourne Roman Palace in West Sussex.

The quest to discover more about Eastbourne during the early years of the Roman conquest of Britain following the invasion of AD43 is due to continue until Thursday. Digging commences at 9am and continues until approximately 4.30pm.

Due to the seafront location, members of the public can go along and watch the progress for themselves.

More than 200 years ago the remains of a huge Roman building were discovered during building works to Eastbourne’s rapidly developing seafront.

It was last seen in 1879 when works were undertaken in Grand Parade near the pier but all of this evidence was either reburied or destroyed by the Victorian builders.

However, a geophysics survey earlier in the year showed that there may still be remains to be found in the Carpet Gardens that now cover the site.

