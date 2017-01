A concerned Seaford woman is asking for help in the search for her missing dog.

Schnapps, a female miniature Schnauzer, went missing from her owner’s house today (Friday, January 13).

She is salt and pepper coloured, chipped and wearing a collar.

Lewes District Council Animal Wardens have been informed that she is missing.

If seen, please call Kathleen on 07788 705212 or visit her profile on Doglost at www.doglost.co.uk/dog-blog.php?dogId=110088#.WHjz4VOLTct