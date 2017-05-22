Seaford wheelchair user takes on half marathon challenge

A wheelchair user from Seaford is to take on a half marathon static bike ride to raise funds for a Sussex disability group.

Sam Taylor, 29, will cycle the 21 km ride on June 22 for No Holds Barred, a community group which is run by and for people with a wide variety of disabilities.

Sam, who has cerebral palsy, began working with the Brighton and Hove based group last year and has taken part in a range of activities with them.

Sam said: “Last year they received funding from Brighton Council and were able to stage a series of circus training workshops to help people with a wide range of disabilities to build confidence and skills, and experience the freedom of movement, without pain, by flying in aerial silks and taking part in aerial yoga.

“This proved immensely popular and provided significant, and life-changing, benefits to the ten participants.

“As you know, funding is very difficult nowadays, so I decided to undertake a half marathon – 21 km – ride on a static bike so that we could raise our own funds.

"Hopefully this will then enable us to provide further number of workshops, possibly up to half a dozen, depending on whether and how much money I can raise for them. I benefited greatly from my aerial circus experience last year, and I am sure other people with disabilities or different needs will likewise benefit.”

Sam wants to raise £2,000 for the aerial skills sessions and has set up a JustGiving page to ask for sponsors and has already raised more than £130 in support of the cause.

The ride is expected to be held on June 22 at the Royal Pavilion Gardens in Brighton. As the event is to take place outdoors, the ride will be rearranged for June 29 if the weather does not hold.

For more details about the event and to donate search for ‘Sams ride for No Holds Barred Circus on www.justgiving.com.