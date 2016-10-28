Seaford Head Golf Course considered for housing

The sixth hole of Seaford Head Golf Course is one of five council-owned sites being considered for housing.

The proposals, which are still at an early stage, come as Seaford Town Council looks at potential housing sites for its Neighbourhood Plan, which aims to put forward clear guidelines of where new developments can and cannot be built.

As part of the plan, the council, which has been asked to submit potential housing sites, is legally obliged to find space for at least 250 new houses in the plan.

The sites are: a field bordering Southdown Road and Chyngton Road, the village green at Princes Drive, a field next to Normansal Park Avenue, the Sunken Gardens and surrounding land on the seafront and the sixth hole of the golf course. The council says it hopes to add another hole to the golf course if this development goes ahead.

While full details of the sites have not yet been released, the council says there would be a public consultation on whether the potential sites would be included in the plan. Once the Neighbourhood Plan is finalised, residents will be able to vote on if the plan is adopted or not in a local referendum.

The council say any site put forward must take into account a number of factors such as its public use or flood risk. Sites including The Salts, The Crouch and the Martello Fields have all been discounted as a result.

At a meeting earlier this month (Wednesday, October 20), the council agreed to set up a working party to work with the Town Clerk on details of the sites. The decision was made before yesterday's poll - the full results of which are expected to be published later today (Friday) - when the council still had five vacant seats.

At the same meeting, the council also agreed to sell off three plots of land - two small plots at the head of The Holt and a plot of land linking North Way with Firle Road - in order to raise capital funds for major improvement works. The council resolved not to sell the sites until outline planning permission could be agreed. The decision to sell the land follows a public consultation which saw residents support the sales.

While also supported by the consultation, a further land sale of a large site at the western end of Lexden Road was deemed 'not appropriate without further consultation'.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.