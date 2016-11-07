Seaford family shocked by smoke attack

Police are investigating after an 'unidentifiable' device caused a family home in Seaford to fill with smoke last week.

Officers were called to Sutton Drove, Seaford at around 11.30pm on Halloween night (Monday, October 31) following a reports that an unknown smoking object was pushed through the letterbox of a family home.

Police say the householder went to investigate after being woken up by fire alarms and found his hallway thick with smoke. Assuming at first it was an electrical fire, police say he soon realised and there was no actual fire but that something had been posted through the letterbox, which appeared to be the source of the smoke.

He said the smoke from smelt sweet and that some of the bristles on the letterbox had been melted by the object, police report.

Police say nothing was seen or heard by the family leading up to the incident and they can think of no obvious reasons why anybody would target them.

Officers say the item put through the letterbox is unidentifiable but it looks like a small plastic tube with burnt edges.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone in the area last Monday night at around 11.30pm who may have witnessed anything relating to this, or any other, incident is asked to contact us on 101 (or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk) and quote reference 1747 of 31/10"

