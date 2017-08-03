‘Screaming’ naked man spotted in Upper Dicker farmyard

A dairy farmer found a naked male shouting and screaming in his yard on Sunday (July 30).

The shocking incident took place in broad daylight at an Upper Dicker farm, according to police.

Shortly after this, it was discovered that two tractors had been stolen.

They were later recovered by police – one having been driven and crashed, and another found in Polegate.

Sussex Police said: “Please do not leave keys in any unattended vehicles, even if only for a few minutes.”