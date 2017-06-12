Scout Hut transformed into community centre

A former scout hut has been given a new lease of life and will be reopened as a community centre next month.

The hut, situated in the grounds of St Michael and All Angels Church in Willingdon Road, will become a shared space known as the Hub on the Hill.

Manager Penny Blanch said, “The lovely lawn areas and established trees make this a desirable facility for community use, safe away from the main road and traffic.”

The upgrade of the space is close to completion and once finished will welcome people from Upperton and Old Town to use it for bookings.

The mayor of Eastbourne Pat Hearn will formally open the venue on July 12 with a barbecue on the lawn starting at 12pm.

The hall, which will serve as a base for the Eastbourne Montessori Pre-school on weekdays, has a newly refurbished unisex toilet, disabled access and baby changing facilities.

For booking or further questions, contact Penny Blanch on 747944.