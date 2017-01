Eastbourne schools are taking part in the The Rock Challenge events, which aim to encourage young people to make healthy lifestyle choices using performing arts.

Causeway, Eastbourne Academy , Cavendish and Hailsham Community College are all taking part in the event organised by Be Your Best Foundation.

The Rock Challenge encourages an adrenalin-based high that can be experienced through performing live on stage rather than using substances such as tobacco, alcohol or other drugs.