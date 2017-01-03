School pays tribute to former student killed in Syria

Warblington School has paid tribute to former student Ryan Lock following reports he was killed in Syria.

In a statement headteacher Julia Vincent said: “We are very sorry and saddened to hear the news about Ryan Lock.

“He was a well-liked pupil during his time at Warblington School. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family at this time.”

Mr Lock, 20, said to be a chef from Chichester, was a pupil at Warblington School for four years after joining in October 2008 from Portsmouth.

Social media has also seen tributes paid to Mr Lock with posts on Twitter referring to him as a volunteer.

He was said to have no military experience and was reported dead by Kurdish activists, according to the BBC.

In the report it states Mr Lock travelled to join Kurdish forces known as the YPG against so-called Islamic State in August and was killed on December 21 in the battle for the Syrian city of Raqqa.

