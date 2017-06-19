Safety lessons at Herstmonceux Castle

School children will learn how to keep themselves safe at Herstmonceux Castle next week.

Safety In Action, co-ordinated by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, teaches 10 and 11-year-olds to deal with or avoid life threatening situations.

The week-long scheme, now in its 26th year, begins next Monday (June 26) and will involve pupils from schools in Polegate, Hailsham and Herstmontceux among others.

Head of community safety David Kemp said, “We know the children get a lot out of learning in this unique way. They get the chance to talk to each other and to the experts, which helps them develop their ability to make good decisions. We are really pleased we are in such a great location too and would like to thank Herstmonceux Castle for offering up their facilities for free.”

Activities will encourage the children to imagine how they would deal with various dangerous scenarios including road, electrical, water and farm safety.

They will learn important safety advice about roads, electricity, railways and water and find out what to do if someone is hurt and how to report a fire.

Claire Dowling, Wealden cabinet member for public health and community safety said, “It is great to see so many children gaining this valuable first-hand experience which will serve them well in later life.

“It would not be possible without the many organisations putting in the time and effort to make it a success.”

The project has support from organisation including Sussex Police, Network Rail and NHS school nurses.