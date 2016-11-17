Running to raise cash after friend’s cancer diagnosis

An Eastbourne woman has raised £1,700 after finding out a friend had been diagnosed with cancer.

When Maisie Armstrong-Barnes discovered that a former work colleague had been diagnosed with cancer, she took it upon herself to make a difference and raise money to help with the fight against the condition.

Maisie used to work at Marks & Spencer in Eastbourne with Brian Wardrop until she left in 2015 to travel around Australia. When she returned in May this year and was catching up with old friends she discovered Brian was very ill with advanced prostate cancer.

Brian said, “Unfortunately, I didn’t show any signs of prostate cancer other than lower back pain. When you go to the doctors the general opinion is to treat it with hot or cold packs. If I’d found out a year ago I would probably not be in this situation. I was initially given two to four months to live, with treatment I may have two to five years.”

On hearing the news Maisie didn’t hesitate to spring into action and raise money for Prostate Cancer UK, creating her own running challenge.

Maisie said, “I decided to try and run 50km, 10km a day over five days and set a fundraising target of £400. I’m not a serious runner but I did it and thanks to friends, family and other supporters I’ve so far raised £1,700. Brian is a good friend and incredibly positive and he’s also been really generous in his gratitude for what I’ve done. I’ve just raised some money for an important cause, Brian deserves all the credit for his strength and positive outlook.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/Maisie-Armstrong-Barnes