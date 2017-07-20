Search

RUMOUR MILL: Chelsea holding out for £44m for Diego Costa | Liverpool preparing to bid £70m for Naby Keita | Arsenal tell West Ham to pay £20m for Jack Wilshere | Manchester City close to signing Real Madrid's Danilo for £26.5m | AC Milan say Tottenham target Suso is not for sale | Manchester United linked with Paris St-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti | Inter Milan tell Red Devils they must include Anthony Martial in any deal for Ivan Perisic

Diego Costa. Picture by Shutterstock.
Diego Costa. Picture by Shutterstock.
0
Have your say

Chelsea are holding out for £44m for striker Diego Costa

Today's transfer news.