Rome to home run for charity

Former Eastbourne college student Dan Keeley is running from ‘Rome to Home’ to raise £12,000 for a charity dedicated to preventing male suicide.

Dan, 32, a Community Manager for a youth snowsports charity, lives with bipolar disorder and was inspired to fund raise after experiencing a full-scale manic episode when on holiday in Italy in 2012.

He is now supporting the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), the charity working to prevent male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK.

Dan’s dedicated website www.rometohome.com tells his story, provides the link to his fundraising page and details his solo and unsupported endurance challenge which involves running from between 20 and 40 miles a day “to show others what you can achieve if they have the right support and professional guidance”.

He started in Rome on 25 August and hopes to arrive in London, on 28 October on the way to his £12,000 target which will help keep CALM’s helpline open for 12 nights in a row.

Dan said: “I want to play my part in normalising the conversation surrounding mental health issues, reduce the number of male suicides in the UK and to show others what they can achieve when you really put your mind to it.”