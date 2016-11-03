Romantic proposal in Drusillas racoon enclosure

Love was in the air at Drusillas Park this week and it wasn’t the animals in Cupid’s line of fire.

Instead, the humans were showing them how it is done with a romantic proposal in the racoon enclosure.

Luke Henderson popped the question to girlfriend Elisa Ashdown. Elisa had thought she and Luke were simply spending the day together but Luke had other plans.

He surprised Elisa with one of the zoo’s popular close encounter sessions with her furry favourites, the racoons. The scheme allows a member of the public to get nose to nose with some of the park’s most loved residents and feed them some tasty treats.

As Elisa was getting acquainted with Woody the racoon, Luke surprised her a second time by getting down on one knee. Elisa said ‘yes’ and Woody revelled with delight in the middle of the action.

The couple, from Essex, were down visiting family in Sussex for the weekend.

Luke had fond memories of visiting Drusillas as a child, so thought it would be the perfect setting for this special occasion.

Sue Woodgate, manager at Drusillas, added, “It has been a real pleasure helping Luke to make this unusual request happen.

“We are delighted it all ended so happily and we hope they will always look back on the day with fond memories.”