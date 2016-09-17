‘Roller Roy’ teams up with children’s charity

Eastbourne’s ‘Roller Roy’ Payton, probably the country’s oldest rollerblading ukulele player with a parrot on his shoulder, is teaming up with the Theodora Children’s Charity to promote legacy giving during Remember a Charity Week.

The charity sends professional performers, called Giggle Doctors, to improve children’s experience of hospital; increasing opportunities for play and reducing distress and anxiety.

Remember a Charity Week runs until September 18 and helps to raise awareness of the importance of legacy giving.

Find out more about the Theodora Children’s Charity and legacy giving on their website: http://uk.theodora.org/en-gb/action/legacy

